FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 15, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Autostrade execs resist calls to quit over bridge disaster - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The top two officials of toll-road company Autostrade per l’Italia, which operated the bridge that collapsed near Genoa, are resisting government calls to resign over the disaster, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Italy’s transport minister called for the company’s top management to quit and said its concession should be revoked after an 80-metre-long section of the bridge collapsed in heavy rain on Tuesday, killing at least 39 people. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei Editing by Valentina Za and Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.