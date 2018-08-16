CORRECTED-Italy weighs 3 options against Autostrade in Genoa bridge collapse-minister

(Corrects minister’s first name)

ROME, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy is weighing three options that range from stripping Autostrade per l’Italia of its entire motorway concession to fining the toll road operator in charge of a collapsed bridge, a junior minister said.

“The options we’re looking at are the full revocation, the revocation of just the A10 section or a penalty, but a 150 million euro penalty is too low,” Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi told Reuters over the phone.

Autostrade per l’Italia, owned by Atlantia, operates the A10 motorway connecting the French border with the northwestern city of Genoa where a bridge gave way on Tuesday killing at least 38 people.

Under the terms of the concession Autostrade can be subject to a fine of up to 150 million euros. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)