August 31, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy transport minister says Autostrade statement is "indecent"

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister described as “indecent” a statement on Friday from toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, which said it had met all obligations under its Italian motorway concessions in a timely fashion.

A bridge on a north Italian motorway operated by Autostrade collapsed this month, killing 43 people. Autostrade is controlled by infrastructure group Atlantia.

“It’s become indecent,” Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a Twitter post, referring to the Autostrade statement. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich, editing by Steve Scherer)

