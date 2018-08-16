FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 16, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Italy weighs 3 options against Autostrade in Genoa bridge collapse-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy is weighing three options that range from stripping Autostrade per l’Italia of its entire motorway concession to fining the toll road operator in charge of a collapsed bridge, a junior minister said.

“The options we’re looking at are the full revocation, the revocation of just the A10 section or a penalty, but a 150 million euro penalty is too low,” Deputy Transport Minister Riccardo Rixi told Reuters over the phone.

Autostrade per l’Italia, owned by Atlantia, operates the A10 motorway connecting the French border with the northwestern city of Genoa where a bridge gave way on Tuesday killing at least 38 people.

Under the terms of the concession Autostrade can be subject to a fine of up to 150 million euros. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.