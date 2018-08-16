FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Between 10-20 people may still be missing in bridge collapse - magistrate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - There still may be between 10 and 20 people missing under the rubble of the highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa this week, the city’s chief magistrate said on Thursday.

Francesco Cozzi told Reuters by telephone that it was the working hypothesis based on information from relatives who have not heard from family members and the number of vehicles believed to be on the bridge on Tuesday.

Officials said 38 people were confirmed dead.

Reporting Sara Rossi in Milan, writing by Philip Pullella

