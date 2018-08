ROME, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that the “only solution” was to nationalise the toll motorways controlled by Autostrade per l’Italia after a bridge collapse earlier this month killed 43 people.

“We’ll get out of the logic of profit, we’ll lower the tolls, we’ll do much more maintenance and we will introduce technological innovations to improve safety and mobility,” Di Maio said on Facebook.