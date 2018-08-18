Italy's Autostrade confident it has always operated correctly - CEO

GENOA, Italy, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia , has always operated correctly in its role of toll-road operator, the group’s chief executive said on Saturday.

Autostrade manages the section of the A10 motorway linking Genoa to the French border where a bridge gave way in busy lunchtime traffic on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

CEO Giovanni Castellucci added that it was premature to comment on the procedure launched on Friday by Italy’s government aimed at revoking the group’s highway concessions. (Reporting by Paola Balsomini and Giulia Segreti Editing by Mark Bendeich)