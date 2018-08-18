FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 18, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Italy's Autostrade confident it has always operated correctly - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Italy, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia , has always operated correctly in its role of toll-road operator, the group’s chief executive said on Saturday.

Autostrade manages the section of the A10 motorway linking Genoa to the French border where a bridge gave way in busy lunchtime traffic on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

CEO Giovanni Castellucci added that it was premature to comment on the procedure launched on Friday by Italy’s government aimed at revoking the group’s highway concessions. (Reporting by Paola Balsomini and Giulia Segreti Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.