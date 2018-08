ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday killed at least 22 people and the death toll will rise, Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi said in a television interview.

“It’s not acceptable that such an important bridge... was not built to avoid this kind of collapse,” Rixi said on SkyNews24, speaking from Genoa. “The central section came down.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stefano Bernabei)