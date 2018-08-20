FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 20, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish govt declines to comment on any impact of Genoa bridge disaster on deal to buy Abertis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Public Works Ministry declined to comment on Monday on whether a motorway bridge collapse this month in Genoa would affect a deal between Atlantia, whose subsidiary manages the bridge, and Spanish firm ACS.

Atlantia and ACS agreed in March to jointly buy Spain’s Abertis in a deal to create the world’s biggest toll road operator, which still needs final aproval from the Spanish Government.

A spokesman said the Ministry is still waiting for some technical meetings including with the Defense Ministry.

“These meeting have not happened because of the summer holidays,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Andrés González, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.