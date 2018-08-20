UPDATE 1-No comment from Spain on impact of Genoa bridge disaster on Abertis deal

(Add details, background)

MADRID, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Public Works Ministry declined to comment on Monday on whether the motorway bridge collapse in Genoa would affect a deal between Spanish company ACS and Atlantia, whose subsidiary manages the bridge.

Atlantia and ACS agreed in March to jointly buy Spain’s Abertis to create the world’s biggest toll road operator. The deal still needs final approval from the Spanish government.

A Spanish government spokesman said there had been no meeting to deal specifically with the impact of the bridge collapse on the deal.

The Ministry of Public Works and the Defence Ministry have to approve certain aspects of the deal, and they are still waiting to hold some technical meetings. “These meetings have not happened because of the summer holidays,” the spokesman said.

At least 40 people were killed when the 1.1-km bridge on the A10 motorway that links Genoa and the French border collapsed last week.

On Friday, Rome launched a formal procedure aimed at revoking the concessions held by Atlantia division Autostrade per l’Italia that allow it to operate toll highways.

Autostrade per l’Italia pledged on Saturday to set aside 500 million euros ($571.85 million) for disaster recovery and to rebuild the bridge. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Andrés González, editing by Isla Binnie and Jane Merriman)