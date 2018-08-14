Italy's Autostrade responsible for maintenance on Genoa bridge - minister

MILAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister said Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia was responsible for maintenance works on the motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday.

Toninelli added that his ministry would file as civil plaintiff were judges to open an investigation into the collapse which killed at least 22 people.

“If there are people responsible, they will have to pay,” Danilo Toninelli said speaking to all-news channel SKY TG24. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)