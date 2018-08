ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa, local police and fire brigade officials said, adding that no dead or injured had so far been reported.

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge, which was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)