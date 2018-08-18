Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse

MILAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autostrade per l’Italia said it would hold a news conference in Genoa on Saturday to announce initiatives it would take after the collapse of a motorway bridge.

Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia , manages the section of the A10 motorway linking Genoa to the French border. It has been at the centre of a political storm after a 200-metre section of a bridge gave way on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

The group said its chairman and chief executive officer would outline initiatives to support victims’ families, missing people and those evacuated from their homes as well as others aimed at helping traffic in the city. It will be the company’s first public appearance since the disaster. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Janet Lawrence)