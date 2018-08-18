FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 18, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autostrade per l’Italia said it would hold a news conference in Genoa on Saturday to announce initiatives it would take after the collapse of a motorway bridge.

Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia , manages the section of the A10 motorway linking Genoa to the French border. It has been at the centre of a political storm after a 200-metre section of a bridge gave way on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

The group said its chairman and chief executive officer would outline initiatives to support victims’ families, missing people and those evacuated from their homes as well as others aimed at helping traffic in the city. It will be the company’s first public appearance since the disaster. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.