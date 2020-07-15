Italy needs to finalise agreement with Atlantia to avoid licence revocation - PM Conte

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said the government still needed to finalize an agreement with infrastructure group Atlantia to avoid the revocation of its Autostrade per l’Italia unit motorway licence.

“We need a clear and transparent agreement with Atlantia to avoid the revocation,” Conte wrote on Facebook following an all-night cabinet meeting summoned to settle the dispute, which began in 2018 following the deadly collapse of a bridge run by the motorway operator.

“Public interest has prevailed over a well-established private interest,” Conte added. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Jon Boyle)