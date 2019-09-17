Industrials
September 17, 2019 / 10:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Atlantia to set up executive committee after expected CEO exit -sources

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Infrastructure group Atlantia will appoint an executive committee to replace long-serving Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci who is expected to resign later on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Castellucci is expected to hand in his resignation at a board meeting scheduled at 1230 GMT after the Benetton family, which is the group’s top shareholder, pulled its support for the manager following the escalation of a probe.

Gianni Mion, a veteran manager who is the right-hand man of the Benettons, could become an executive director at the infrastructure group to steady the company, the sources said.

A final decision on Mion’s appointment will be taken by the board, a third source said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, Elisa Anzolin, Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below