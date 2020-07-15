First step in Atlantia losing control of motorway unit to happen by Sept - minister

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Benetton-led Atlantia will lose its 88% stake in Autostrade per l’Italia unit in one year, with the first step of this multi-staged process happening by September, Italy’s industry minister said on Wednesday.

At the end of an all-night cabinet meeting, Italian infrastructure group Atlantia agreed to gradually exit from its motorway unit, making room for state lender CDP, to settle a dispute over its highway concession. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini)