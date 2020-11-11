Autostrade says motorway barriers targeted by probe are now safe

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia said that the sound barriers on its motorway network targeted by a judicial probe had been checked and were now safe.

Italian police on Wednesday put under house arrest three former Autostrade managers, including former CEO Giovanni Castellucci, and slapped prohibitory measures against three current executives at the group in a probe over motorway sound barriers triggered by a deadly bridge collapse. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)