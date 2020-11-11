Prosecutors allege Atlantia unit cut maintenance to boost dividends - document

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors investigating Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia after the collapse of a bridge in Genoa in 2018 allege the unit systematically cut maintenance spending to support dividends, a court document seen by Reuters shows.

The former head of Atlantia, Giovanni Castellucci has been put under house arrest by judges investigating the deadly 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Domenico Lusi; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)