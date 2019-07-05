UPDATE 1-Italy's Newlat plans to list in Milan in autumn - chairman

(Adds chairman quote, details)

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italian food group Newlat plans to list on the Milan stock exchange in the autumn and will submit its initial public offering application on July 22, its chairman said on Friday.

The group, which has a portfolio of food businesses that include dairy brand Polenghi Lombardo and pasta label Delverde, has hired Equita, Societe Generale and HSBC as global coordinators for its listing.

“We intend to file the IPO documents with (Italy’s market watchdog) Consob and the Milan stock exchange on July 22,” Chairman and owner Angelo Mastrolia told Reuters.

The group intends to raise about 200 million euros ($224 million) from the IPO to fund acquisitions in Italy and abroad.

The group has scheduled two preliminary meetings with selected investors in Milan and London around mid-July, the chairman said.