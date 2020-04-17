Nexi reopens Italy's corporate bond market with convertible issue

MILANO, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi successfully sold a 500 million euro ($543 million) convertible bond on Friday, breaking a hiatus in Italy’s corporate bond market caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The virus crisis had frozen international debt markets. Italian issuers also face rising costs due to one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, which is expected to have plunged the country in a harsh recession due to measures to curb contagion.

“We view the issuance as timely given the Italian government’s efforts to gradually relax lockdown restrictions,” analysts at Jefferies said.

Broker Equita said Nexi would have seen its borrowing costs rise had it opted to issue a regular bond.

The equity-linked bond instead will partly dilute the company’s current shareholders when it is converted into equity, but it pays a 1.75% coupon compared with an average cost for Nexi’s debt which Equita said stood at 1.9%.

The bond follows that of state lender CDP earlier this week, which is considered more akin to government bonds.

Italy’s companies, banks and public sector issuers had not raised debt in public markets since the end of February, according to IFR data.

“This bond issue, the largest equity-linked placement on the Italian market since 2017, allows Nexi to extend the average life of its debt, lower its average cost,” the company said.

Nexi will use proceeds from the bond sale to refinance debt it took on to fund part of the 1 billion euro acquisition of Intesa SanPaolo’s merchant acquiring activities.

The conversion price for the bond has been set at 19.47 euros, Nexi said, entailing a 50% premium to the reference share price.

Nexi shares gained 3.6% to 13.45 euros by 1325 GMT.

The company this week suspended its financial guidance given the high uncertainty linked to the pandemic.

It said first-quarter results were expected to be broadly in line with last year despite a 33% yearly drop in the value of managed transactions in March due to the nationwide lockdown.