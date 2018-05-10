Bank of Italy sees NPLs falling to 130 bln euros in coming months

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s stock of net non-performing loans (NPLs) will fall to 130 billion euros ($154 billion) in the coming months, equal to 7.2 percent of total loans, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday.

Up until last month, Italian banks still held more than 250 billion euros in troubled loans four years after a deep recession that had pushed that figure up to 360 billion euros, but lenders are selling them off to specialist firms.

Fabio Panetta, deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, said although the NPL figure was falling, the distribution of the loans was uneven, with some banks still highly exposed to the problem. ($1 = 0.8427 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)