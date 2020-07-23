OTB appoints Gianfranco Gianangeli as new CEO of fashion brand Maison Margiela

ROME, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group OTB said on Thursday it had appointed Gianfranco Gianangeli as new chief executive of its Maison Margiela brand.

Gianangeli, a former Givenchy, Prada and Bottega Veneta manager, joins from his family’s knitwear company and will start at Maison Margiela in September, OTB said in a statement.

The Paris-based label has been part of the OTB portfolio since 2002, alongside brands such as Diesel, Viktor&Rolf, Marni and Paula Cademartori.

Former Dior designer John Galliano has been the brand’s creative director since 2014.

OTB, an acronym which stands for Only The Brave, said Maison Margiela’s sales last year grew 36% year-on-year to 200 million euros.