Hot Stocks
October 16, 2019 / 10:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian retailer OVS sees better group profitability in H2 - CEO

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian clothing retailer OVS expects a much higher profitability in the second half compared with last year, when results were affected by excess stock and unfavorable weather conditions, its chief executive said.

Shares in the high-street shop chain extended gains on the CEO comments rising 4.2% at 1.708 euros by 1043 GMT, while the broader Milan stock market traded up 0.2%.

“We see much higher margins compared with the same period of last year,” CEO Stefano Beraldo said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event to mark the opening of a flagship store for the chain’s UPIM brand in Milan. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below