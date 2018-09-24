Italy's Piovan to offer shares this year ahead of Milan listing

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Piovan has kicked-off the process to list on the Milan bourse and offer between 35 and 40 percent of its capital through a private placement, the industrial group said in a statement on Monday.

The company — which produces auxiliary equipment for storage, transport and processing of polymers and plastic powders — aims to launch the offering by the end of this year.

The shares offered will come from controlling shareholder Pentafin, the group said, adding that Goldman Sachs and UniCredit will act as joint global coordinators and book-runners in the offering. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)