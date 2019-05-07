Italy not prepared to OK Poseidon pipeline landfall, could join TAP -PM

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italy is not prepared to allow the Poseidon pipeline landfall in the southern city of Otranto but the infrastructure to deliver East Mediterranean Sea gas could join the TAP pipeline, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

“We are currently not open to allow the pipeline landfall as originally planned,” Conte said. “The structure is consistent with a connection with TAP and could have a link in Italy.

“The government is certainly not interested at present in building the final tract of Poseidon as originally planned.” (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Jason Neely)