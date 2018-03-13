FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated a day ago

All countries agree on revising EU budget rules - Italy's Di Maio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - All European Union countries agree that a limit imposed by Brussels on member states’ budget deficits should be revised, the leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Tuesday.

Five-Star emerged as Italy’s biggest party from a national election on March 4, behind a centre-right coalition, but neither group got enough seats to form a working majority.

“I think we all agree that the deficit limit of 3 percent (relative to economic output) should be reviewed or replaced,” the movement’s leader Luigi Di Maio said at Rome’s foreign press club.

Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Isla Binnie

