All countries agree on revising EU budget rules - Italy's Di Maio

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - All European Union countries agree that a limit imposed by Brussels on member states’ budget deficits should be revised, the leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Tuesday.

Five-Star emerged as Italy’s biggest party from a national election on March 4, behind a centre-right coalition, but neither group got enough seats to form a working majority.

“I think we all agree that the deficit limit of 3 percent (relative to economic output) should be reviewed or replaced,” the movement’s leader Luigi Di Maio said at Rome’s foreign press club.