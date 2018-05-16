Italy 5-Star head says expansionary policies best way to cut debt

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Wednesday the best way to cut Italy’s huge public debt was by investing more and helping the economy to grow.

Analysts are concerned that big spending plans by 5-Star and the far-right League, who are negotiating to form a coalition, will push up Italy’s debt, which at more than 130 percent of national output is already the highest in the euro zone after Greece’s.

“The recipe for lowering the debt is through investments and expansionary policies,” Di Maio told reporters in parliament.