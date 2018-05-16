FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
May 16, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Milan prosecutor general not opposed to lifting ban on Berlusconi holding office - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Milan’s prosecutor general is not opposed to the lifting of a ban on former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi barring him from holding public office, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month a Milan court lifted the ban, meaning the veteran centre-right leader could run to be prime minister in the next national election.

Berlusconi, whose family controls broadcaster Mediaset , was convicted of tax fraud in 2013, triggering a bar on his holding any elected position for six years. (Reporting by Manuela d’Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.