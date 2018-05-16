Milan prosecutor general not opposed to lifting ban on Berlusconi holding office - sources

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Milan’s prosecutor general is not opposed to the lifting of a ban on former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi barring him from holding public office, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month a Milan court lifted the ban, meaning the veteran centre-right leader could run to be prime minister in the next national election.

Berlusconi, whose family controls broadcaster Mediaset , was convicted of tax fraud in 2013, triggering a bar on his holding any elected position for six years. (Reporting by Manuela d’Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)