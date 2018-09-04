FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 4, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini says govt econ plan to be implemented over full term

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The government’s economic programme will be implemented over a full, 5-year term, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday, indicating that the coalition would introduce its planned spending hikes and tax cuts gradually.

“We are serious people, the government was created to last a long time,” Salvini said in a statement after key figures in his right-wing League party met to discuss the forthcoming budget.

Italy’s populist government took office in June after promising it would go on a spending spree to lift economic growth and create jobs. Repeated threats by ministers to challenge EU budget rules have sent Italian sovereign debt yields significantly higher over the past three months.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.