May 28, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's League leader hopes a new govt can pass 2019 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s League leader Matteo Salvini said on Monday he hoped a new government would be in place in October, in time to approve the country’s 2019 budget and avoid a vat tax hike next year.

Salvini did not specify whether he was referring to a new caretaker government led by prime-minister designate Carlo Cottarelli, or a newly elected government.

Cottarelli, an ex-IMF official, was nominated by Italy’s president on Monday to run the country until new elections could be held, sometime between September and early next year. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
