Italy PM Conte says government has "never considered" leaving euro

ROME, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Tuesday his new government had no plans to leave the euro zone, seeking to assuage concerns among financial markets and international observers.

“We have to reiterate it, leaving the euro has never been considered and it is not being considered,” Conte said at the end of a debate in the Senate following his maiden speech to parliament.

The ruling coalition’s original pick for economy minister, eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona, was vetoed by the head of state because of his views on the euro. He was replaced by a more reassuring figure for financial markets.