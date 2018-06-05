FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 5, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy PM Conte says government has "never considered" leaving euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Tuesday his new government had no plans to leave the euro zone, seeking to assuage concerns among financial markets and international observers.

“We have to reiterate it, leaving the euro has never been considered and it is not being considered,” Conte said at the end of a debate in the Senate following his maiden speech to parliament.

The ruling coalition’s original pick for economy minister, eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona, was vetoed by the head of state because of his views on the euro. He was replaced by a more reassuring figure for financial markets.

Reporting by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.