Italian PM Conte says will resign on Tuesday

ROME, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would resign later on Tuesday following a decision by the ruling League party to present a no-confidence motion in the coalition government.

Addressing parliament over the political turmoil unleashed by the League, Conte said he would hand in his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who will have to decide if he wants to call early elections or try to put together a new coalition. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)