May 29, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy may head back to election as soon as July 29 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli is considering giving up his mandate to form a government to open the way for an election as early as July 29, two party sources said on Tuesday.

Such a move would require President Sergio Mattarella to dissolve parliament in coming days. If there were to be a vote at the end of July, caretaker Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will stay in power until the vote, party sources said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
