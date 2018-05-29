Italy may head back to election as soon as July 29 - sources

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli is considering giving up his mandate to form a government to open the way for an election as early as July 29, two party sources said on Tuesday.

Such a move would require President Sergio Mattarella to dissolve parliament in coming days. If there were to be a vote at the end of July, caretaker Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will stay in power until the vote, party sources said.