FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 28, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy president summons ex-IMF official for 0930 GMT meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s president will meet former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli at 1130 local (930 GMT) on Monday, a presidential spokesperson said, amid speculation that Cottarelli would be asked to head a stopgap government.

President Sergio Mattarella is summoning Cottarelli to his office after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League abandoned plans to form a ruling coalition in protest at Mattarella’s veto of their proposed economy minister. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.