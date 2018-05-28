Italy's PM-designate says he will accompany country to new vote

ROME, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli said on Monday that he will put together a government “very quickly” to accompany the country to fresh elections, to be held in the fall or early next year.

“I’ll present myself to parliament with a programme which - if it wins the backing of parliament - would include the approval of the 2019 budget. Then parliament would be dissolved with elections at the beginning of 2019,” Cottarelli said shortly after being named interim prime minister by Italy’s president.

“In the absence of (parliament’s) confidence, the government would resign immediately and its main function would be the management of ordinary affairs until elections are held after the month of August,” Cottarelli added. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti)