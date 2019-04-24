Italy approves growth plan after cabinet infighting

ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s government approved an economic growth plan in the early hours of Wednesday after an extraordinarily bad-tempered cabinet meeting that exposed deep divisions in the ruling coalition.

The decree called, as expected, for tax breaks and investment incentives and for simplified procedures for public tenders, but there was disagreement among ministers ahead of the meeting on proposed debt relief for the Rome municipality.

The ruling parties, the right-wing League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, are at loggerheads as they jockey for votes ahead of European Parliament elections on May 26.

The decree’s debt relief for Rome, which is run by 5-Star, was less generous than an original draft of the plan after pressure from the League. Cabinet also gave the green light for the government to potentially take an equity stake in any vehicle set up to rescue loss-making airline Alitalia. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Mark Bendeich)