Italy decree on income support, lowering pension age delayed -govt sources

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will delay its decree law to introduce income support for the poor and to lower the retirement age to “at least” next week, two government sources said on Thursday.

The cabinet had been expected to pass the decree, which contains the governing coalition’s flagship reforms, later on Thursday. One source said “technical details” were holding up the decree.

This year’s budget already includes funding for the measures, though the government was forced to set aside less money than it had planned in order to contain deficit spending. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer)