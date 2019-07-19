Cyclical Consumer Goods
Italy's Di Maio calls for meeting with Salvini in peace offering

ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio called for a meeting on Friday with government partner and co-deputy PM Matteo Salvini in a peace offering following mutual recriminations that raised concerns for the stability of the ruling coalition.

In an interview with state-owned broadcaster RAI 3 Di Maio, who leads the ruling 5-Star Movement, said he wanted to meet Salvini, leader of the ruling League party, to iron out tensions.

Di Maio ruled out a government crisis.

