PM Draghi says Italy's growth needs EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy needs an EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy to achieve long-lasting growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Wednesday ahead of a European Union leaders meeting.

“Our aim is to overcome in a long-lasting and sustainable way the low growth rates Italy reported before the pandemic,” Draghi told the lower house of parliament.

As his government is lifting most of the curbs imposed to contain coronavirus infections, Draghi warned the spread of new, dangerous variants has to be carefully monitored.

“They could slow down the reopening programme and hamper internal demand and investments,” he said. (Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak)