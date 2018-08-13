ECB's Draghi has not had a discussion with Italy's Savona since late July

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi met Italy’s European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona at the end of July but they have not had a discussion since, an ECB spokesperson said on Monday.

The ECB’s comments come after newspaper La Stampa reported on Monday that Italy’s government has opened up a “useful” communication channel to Draghi, who “regularly” speaks to Italian officials, including Savona and Giancarlo Giorgetti, an undersecretary in the prime minister’s office. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)