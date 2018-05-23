Italian president does not appreciate anti-euro economists - source

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s president does not like economists who are opposed to the euro and the European Union, a source said on Wednesday, as the nascent government was said to be considering naming such a figure as economy minister.

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and League party are considering Paolo Savona, an 81-year-old economist who has been critical of the euro, to lead the key ministry, but the government list has yet to be formally prepared.

“Savona’s name has not been officially put to the (president),” the source, who had spoken to President Sergio Mattarella, told Reuters. But “certain economists with anti-euro and anti-European profiles are not appreciated”.

The prospect of Savona taking over the Economy Ministry has hit financial markets in recent days.