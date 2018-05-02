Italy president rules out June elections, wants new govt for 2019 budget - palace source

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has ruled out the possibility of early elections in June, preferring instead to have a new government in place to pass the 2019 budget, a presidential palace source said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement called for fresh elections next month, saying efforts to form a coalition government after the March inconclusive vote had failed. (Reporting by Massimilliano Di Giorgio, writing by Philip Pullella)