ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy would enjoy more favourable economic conditions outside of the euro zone, the economic head of the ruling League party said on Tuesday.

“I’m truly convinced that Italy would solve most of its problems if it had its own currency,” Claudio Borghi said in a radio interview.

Borghi is a eurosceptic economist and chairs the budget committee of the lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Valentina Za)