June 2, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Solidarity in euro zone should not lead to debt union - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared on Saturday to rule out debt relief for Italy, saying in a newspaper interview that the principle of solidarity among members of the euro zone should not turn the single currency bloc into a debt-sharing union.

“I will approach the new Italian government openly and work with it instead of speculating about it intentions,” Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview to be published on Sunday.

