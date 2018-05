(Fixes typo in reporting credit)

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that he hopes Italy will respect its commitments to the European Union.

“The Italians voted and made their choice, I hope the Italian will be faithful to their history,” Le Drian told France’s LCI television. (Reporting by John Irish and Michel Rose Writing by Bate Felix)