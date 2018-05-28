FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 2:10 PM / in an hour

Merkel: Germany will work with every coalition government in Italy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Germany would work with every coalition government formed in Italy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, warning that any discussions on policy would have to be within the rules governing the euro zone.

“We should talk with every government but we have principles within the euro area and of course there will be dififcult questions - look, when there were elections in Greece and Alexis when Tsipras was made premier there were many questions on the table,” Merkel said.

“We spoke with each other over many many nights, but we together we achieved something. But we have to do that task, since italy is an important membre of the EU,” she added when asekd whether she was concerned by the situation in Italy.

Italy’s president set the country on a path back to fresh elections on Monday, appointing a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Michael Nienaber Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)

