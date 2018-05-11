FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Italy PM could be independent figure, top 5-star member says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s next prime minister could be an independent figure who is not a member of either the 5-Star movement or the League and a government could be sworn in next week if all goes well, a top 5-Star member said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

“One of the hypotheses is to pick a third person who has a high profile and is trusted by Italian citizens and Italy’s international partners,” Vincenzo Spadafora, a close aide to 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, told the Corriere della Sera.

Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Philip Pullella

