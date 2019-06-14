Italy's Salvini says wants to save jobs at Alitalia, Ilva steel

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday that it was necessary to find the best solution for both troubled airline Alitalia and for the Ilva steel plant, in order to safeguard thousands of jobs.

The government has to find “the best solution for Alitalia and Ilva ... We can’t think of putting 25,000 workers at risk,” Salvini, who is also the head of the ruling League party, told reporters after a meeting in Milan.

Alitalia was placed under special administration in 2017.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal said last week it was planning up to 1,400 temporary layoffs at the Ilva plant in southern Italy, citing difficulties in the global steel market.

Alitalia and Ilva together employ around 25,000 workers. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri Editing by Mark Bendeich )