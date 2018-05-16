Italy's League, 5-Star to see president by Monday on govt formation- League chief

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party will meet with the head of state by Monday to update him on their attempts to form a coalition government, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Salvini said the policy agenda the two parties have been working on for a week was “almost finished,” and he and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio would meet with President Sergio Mattarella “even before Monday”.

The two pre-election adversaries began negotiating a coalition deal last week, more than two months after an inconclusive March 4 election produced a hung parliament. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)