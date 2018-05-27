FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 27, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's PM-designate to meet president on govt - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte is expected to present a list of his cabinet ministers when he meets the president on Sunday at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), a step that could open the way for the formation of a coalition government.

President Sergio Mattarella has so far refused to accept 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona for the pivotal post of economy minister, stymieing efforts to end a political deadlock that has dragged on since an inconclusive election in March. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.