Italy's PM-designate to meet president on govt - statement

ROME, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte is expected to present a list of his cabinet ministers when he meets the president on Sunday at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), a step that could open the way for the formation of a coalition government.

President Sergio Mattarella has so far refused to accept 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona for the pivotal post of economy minister, stymieing efforts to end a political deadlock that has dragged on since an inconclusive election in March. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)